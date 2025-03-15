Karnataka Cabinet Approve 4 Percent Reservation for Muslims in govt contract

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet is all set to table a Bill in the Legislature to provide 4 percent reservation for Muslims in contracts in government tenders under 2B category. The Cabinet decision was taken at a meeting in Bengaluru city on Friday evening.

To provide reservation for Muslims in government tenders/contract works, the State Government would bring in amendments to Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act, 1999.

Reacting to the reservation for Muslims in government contracts, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Bharat Shetty told reporters the State is witnessing great heights in appeasement politics while religion based reservation is not allowed in Constitution except for caste based reservation.

“Religion based reservation is an illegality under the Constitution,” he said and observed 4 percent reservation to Muslims contractors would create problems in the society (peace and tranquility). Besides, other religions will also start demanding reservations. Shetty stated “I don’t know what the State Government will do?”

Meanwhile, the BJP State unit termed the reservation for Muslims in government contracts “A black day for the Constitution.” Approval for reservation for Muslims in government contracts by the Congress ruled State Government has been “blatant appeasement at the cost of justice.” The BJP, Karnataka unit stated “Congress in the new Muslim League.”

The party stated the State Government granted reservations for Muslims on a silver platter but when Lingayats, a politically dominant community of Karnataka, demanded reservation, they were mercilessly lathi charged by the Congress government through police forces.

A Congress leader and Minister of Forests and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre on reservation for Muslims stated the State Government decided to provide reservations for downtrodden/weaker sections irrespective of caste or religious lines.

Khandre exuded confidence that the BJP leaders would not achieve success in creating rift in the society.