Koppal: Koppal, Oct 7: Three devotees undertaking a padayatra (pilgrimage on foot) to the famed Sri Huligemma Temple near Huligi were killed after being run over by a private sleeper coach bus on National Highway 50 near Kukanapalli village in Koppal district.

The incident is said to have occurred around 1.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (40), Prakash (25), and Sharanappa (19), all residents of Tallihal village in Ron taluk of Gadag district. Four others sustained injuries and were admitted to the Koppal District Hospital.

According to police, the victims had set out on a padayatra to the Huligemma Temple two days ago. They were reportedly just three hours away from their destination when tragedy struck. The private sleeper coach bus, travelling from Sindagi to Bengaluru, ran over the group walking along the roadside.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ram Arasiddi visited the spot and supervised preliminary investigations. A case has been registered at Munirabad police station.

In a separate incident, another padayatri was killed when a speeding motorcycle hit a group of devotees near Bhanapur village in Kukanur taluk on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Veeresh Hallikeri (28), while another pilgrim, Ramesh, suffered injuries. The group of nine devotees was walking from Kukanur towards the Huligemma Temple when the mishap occurred.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Kukanur police station.