Karnataka: BJP Protests Suspension of 18 MLAs

Terming the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs from the Karnataka Assembly as "dictatorial" and "undemocratic", the opposition BJP on Wednesday staged a protest calling for Speaker U T Khader to reverse the decision without delay. Protesting in front of Kengal Hanumanthaiah statue at Vidhana Soudha premises here, BJP legislators holding placards and shouting slogans, called the Speaker "one-sided" and "pro-Congress".They warned of intensifying the protest if the suspension was not revoked immediately.In an unprecedented move, 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months from the Karnataka Assembly on March 21, for showing "indiscipline" and "disrespecting" the Speaker, following which they were forcefully evicted from the House by the marshals as they refused to leave.The incident occurred on the last day of the assembly's budget session after the opposition BJP MLAs staged a massive protest against 4 per cent reservation to Muslims in public contracts and demanded a judicial probe into the "honey-trap" attempt against Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna.The protest on Wednesday demanding withdrawal of suspension of 18 BJP MLAs was led by party state president B Y Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy among others.Terming the suspension of party legislators as "undemocratic" and "unjust", Ashoka alleged that the Speaker suspended 18 party MLAs under the illusion that he will be made a Minister by the ruling Congress during the upcoming cabinet reshuffle."18 of our legislators who fought for the protection of democracy in the Assembly, against the Bill to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts and demanding a probe in connection with the alleged attempt to honey trap a Minister, were suspended by the Speaker. The Speaker did not even call us for a meeting as he usually does whenever there is protest or chaos in the House," he told reporters.This shows that the Speaker is "pro Congress", Ashoka said."The cabinet reshuffle seems to be on cards. If you (Speaker Khader) want to become a Minister there are ways for it. If you are under the illusion that you will be made a minister by showing hate towards BJP MLAs, it is not good, you should show respect towards the post and seat you occupy.""Showing respect to the Speaker's chair, we request you to withdraw the suspension of MLAs immediately, or else we will intensify our protest," he added.Vijayendra argued that the Speaker's decision to suspend BJP MLAs and prohibit them from attending any legislature committee meetings and entering the Assembly premises is against the law and unconstitutional.Accusing the Speaker of conducting himself like a "puppet" in the hands of the ruling party, he urged him to withdraw the suspension of MLAs immediately."Until the Speaker withdraws the suspension, BJP MLAs and MLCs will not attend any legislature committee meetings."