Karnataka BJP Predicts CM Siddaramaiah's Resignation

Belagavi: Karnataka BJP State President BY Vijayendra has predicted that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign within a few days, with a new Chief Minister set to be appointed before the winter session in Belagavi.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Thursday, Vijayendra pointed to various aspirants within the Congress party eyeing the Chief Minister's post.

"Though ministers claim Siddaramaiah will serve the full term, several leaders are already positioning themselves for the CM’s chair," he remarked.

Pointing to the recent Haryana elections, Vijayendra said that the result has given a new boost to the BJP, and the party's success in winning 29 seats in Jammu and Kashmir signals victory in the forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Criticizing the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Vijayendra stated that it is in "a coma" following the Valmiki Corporation and the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scams.

"There is no development taking place in the state. With corruption exposed and plots being returned, the Chief Minister is on the verge of resigning," he declared.

He also pointed at the delays in the implementation of Congress government's guarantee schemes and noted that public dissatisfaction is growing.

Vijayendra claimed that the BJP's fight against the Valmiki Corporation scandal successfully led to the resignation of Minister Nagendra. He also claimed that the MUDA scandal involves the Chief Minister, who allegedly took possession of valuable plots.

"As a result of our fight, the plots were returned, and the Chief Minister admitted to the wrongdoing, which now leaves him in a position to resign," he added.

Speaking about the BJP’s future in Karnataka, Vijayendra expressed confidence that the BJP will win 150 seats in the next election and return to power with the support of the people.

He emphasized that the party will focus on strengthening its organization over the next three years and continue to fight public issues as a strong opposition.

"The party has entrusted me with the responsibility of organizing the state, and I am committed to that task," he added.