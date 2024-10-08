Karnataka: BJP objects to political misuse of caste census

Mangaluru: Stating that BJP has no objection or opposition to the caste census, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka has raised objections over its political misuse.

"Isn't using the caste census as a political weapon an insult to Dalits, backward classes, and marginalized communities? Isn't it a betrayal of the sacred concept of social justice to exploit it for political gain?" he questioned in a message on X.

Ashoka stated that the party’s core principle of 'Antyodaya' focuses on uplifting marginalized communities politically, socially, educationally, and economically. He declared that the party supports any step towards achieving social justice for these communities.

He strongly opposed the caste census being used as a political tool.

“The census is being used as a "ladder" in the political game to retain power,” he said while attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ashoka asked Siddaramaiah why the Kantharaju report (caste census) was not accepted in 2018 (when he had the chance as the Chief Minister for the first term).

“There are complaints that the caste census conducted a decade ago was not done scientifically, and many households were not visited. In such a situation, why the sudden hurry to bring this report to the forefront now? The Vokkaligara Sangha has submitted a petition urging the government not to accept this unscientific caste census report. Supporting this, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar himself has signed it. Senior leaders from Congress, including the President of the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, have also expressed their opposition. Many religious leaders and seers have also opposed it. Given this, why has the government come forward to hastily accept the report without building a consensus?” he questioned.

Ashoka questioned if the caste census report is being used as a tool to divert attention from the embarrassing situation arising from the ongoing scandals?