Karnataka BJP MP Alleges Corruption Charge Against Assembly Speaker

BENGALURU: Taking into consideration reports in a section of the media and news broadcasted on youtube channels alleging corruption by Speaker U.T. Khader, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member and former Speaker Visveshwar Hegde Kageri on Tuesday wanted an inquiry by a sitting Judge (High Court of Karnataka) over alleged corruption by Speaker U.T. Khader.

To a query, Kageri did not make it clear whether he is in possession of documents in support of his allegations against U.T. Khader but assured to share details if a probe is ordered by a sitting Judge. The MP from Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha stated “There have been regular media reports on alleged corruption by Khader.”

“Let a sitting Judge probe the allegations of corruption by U.T. Khader,” Kageri told reporters in Bengaluru and stated in the last two-and-half years, Khader in the name of initiating administrative reforms allegedly indulged in corruption be in fitting smart locks to legislators room, installation of AI monitored tv sets, holding book fair, lightings, massage chairs for legislators among others.

“Despite many of his proposals getting turned down by the Finance department, Khader managed to get the proposals cleared through Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Kageri alleged.

Since the Speaker does not come under Right to Information Act (RTI), Kageri wanted the Speaker Chair to be brought under RTI for transparency in administration.

Kageri felt “Speaker’s chair should be clean” and stated “I will be the happiest person if Khader comes clean in the probe.”