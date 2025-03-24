Karnataka: Basavaraj Horatti clears air over viral letter claiming resignation

Hubballi: Expressing deep dissatisfaction over the way the Karnataka Legislature is being run, Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti has inclined to step down from his post.



As a letter went viral on the social media, Horatti clarified that the letter in circulation is an unsigned copy and he would take a decision on resignation only after discussions with the friends and well wishers.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Hubballi on Sunday, Horatti lamented the lack of discipline, decorum, and meaningful discussions in the House in recent days, stating that he feels if he is inadequate to continue in the role.

"I do not want to blame anyone, but recent incidents have left me deeply pained. If things continue like this, I must seriously consider whether I should remain in this post," he said.

Horatti, who has been a legislator for over four decades, voiced his concerns about the declining standards of legislative proceedings, especially in the Upper House.

"There is no respect for the Chairperson or the Speaker. Important discussions on development, education, agriculture, and health are being sidelined. Instead, the House is being disrupted with placards, sloganeering, and chaos," he said.

Expressing his frustration, Horatti said that despite his best efforts, the recent session was marred by disruptions. "The other day I sat quietly for some time and let them do whatever they wanted. If I am unable to ensure smooth functioning, what is the purpose of holding this post? I feel no satisfaction. As the Chairperson, I am forced to be a mute spectator. I had told this in the session itself," he said.

He pointed out that bills were being passed without proper discussion, citing the recent passage of 11 bills amid disorder.

"As per rules, there should be no shouting slogans, no placards, and no protests inside the House, but all these rules are being openly flouted. Recently on the issue of Honey trap CDs were shown, slogans shouted in the legislature. It is not correct to walk to the head of the house and throw papers. What if somebody does the same to a Judge tomorrow and throws paper on him?," he questioned.

Horatti recalled past legislative traditions, stating that in earlier times, there was respect for the Speaker and Chairman, and procedures were followed. "If the Speaker or Chairperson loses control over the House, it is a serious issue for the future of our democracy. People will question why we continue to sit in such a position if we cannot ensure discipline," he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as legislator, Horatti acknowledged that he had seen 17 Chief Ministers and 12 Speakers but had never felt this level of dissatisfaction.

"I feel inadequate to run the House. If I am not able to perform my duties, what is the meaning of holding this post?" he questioned, adding that he will take a final decision after consulting his close friends and colleagues.

Speaking about his efforts to run the house smoothly, Horatti said that before the commencement of the session, he had spoken to the Leader of the House, the Opposition Leader, and party whips in an attempt to maintain order. "Despite my best attempts, the bills were passed in the midst of chaos," he said.

Giving an example of an incident in Uttar Pradesh in the 1960s, Horatti referred to legal precedents where the Speaker's authority was upheld even by the Supreme Court and the President, emphasizing that the Chairperson is the custodian of the House and his decisions should be final. However, he regretted that the decorum of the House was not being maintained.

Meanwhile a letter is making rounds on the social media said to be the resignation letter of Horatti. However, the letter addressed to Deputy Chairperson Pranesh did not have any signature.

Giving clarification on the letter, Horatti said that the letter in circulation was an unsigned one.

Horatti revealed that he had prepared a resignation letter but had not yet submitted it.

"I had asked my office staff to type it, and my PA had given me two copies of the typed letter. However, he seemed to be low and shocked. The letter must have been sent to somebody which must have gone viral now," he said.

"The letter that has gone viral on social media is an unsigned copy. But the signed one is with me. Though I have decided to resign, many cutting party lines are opposing it and asking me to reconsider. I respect their opinion, so I will think it over before making a final decision," he declared.