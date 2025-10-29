Karnataka Assembly Speaker Says He is Ready to Have Discussion on His Tenure

Mangaluru: Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA UT Khader on Wednesday said those questioning his tenure should visit his office with their queries in writing for a constructive discussion on the issue, asserting that he was ready to clarify every issue raised.

“If anyone has doubts, they can come to my office tomorrow morning, put their questions in writing, and I am ready for a positive discussion,” Khader told reporters in Mangaluru, responding to allegations levelled by Uttara Kannada MP and former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Taking a jibe at his predecessor, he remarked, “There is medicine for every disease, but not for jealousy. The Karnataka Legislature is now appreciated not just in the state but also at the national and international level. In such times, my predecessor seems to given this statement as drishti bombe (evil-eye doll) for the institution.”

Reiterating that development in the Assembly is a continuous process, Khader said the initiatives were being carried out in phases.

“It is my responsibility to provide better facilities to MLAs, and I will continue to do so. Allegations do not sadden me. I have faced it from the day I became legislator — I know what I have done, and people continue to support me,” he said.

Taking a swipe at his critics, Khader said it was easy for leaders to make statements from outside. “I hold a constitutional position and cannot respond in their style. I am available in the Speaker’s office for anybody who wishes to discuss issues formally,” he declared.

When reporters repeatedly asked him to respond to the allegations, Khader declined, reiterating that he, holding a constitutional post, would not comment on these statements.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Bengaluru on Tuesday, former Speaker and Uttara Kannada MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had accused Assembly Speaker UT Khader of being embroiled in controversies, confusion, and corruption. Kageri had demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge into the allegations, saying the Speaker’s office must be free from controversy.

Several other BJP leaders, too, had made similar allegations against Khader.