Karnataka: Arrangements on for bypolls in Haveri, Ballari districts

Haveri/Ballari: The district administrations of Haveri and Ballari are making all necessary preparations for the by- elections scheduled on November 13.

The Election Commission of India announced the dates for by-election for the Sandur and Shiggaon constituencies on Tuesday.

Ballari District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra informed reporters that the Sandur constituency has a total of 2,36,100 registered voters, including 1,17,789 male voters, 1,18,282 female voters, and 29 third-gender voters. A total of 253 polling stations will be set up across the constituency.

To prevent electoral malpractice, eight checkpoints have been established in the Sandur Assembly constituency. Two of these are within the district, at Jindal (Vidyanagar Airport) and Veni Veerapura. Four inter-district checkpoints are located at Motalakunta, Kondapur village, Venkatagiri village, and Srirama Shettihalli, and two inter-state checkpoints are positioned at G Basapura and M Gangapura village.

To monitor the election process, various teams have been deployed, including 20 sector officers, nine flying squad teams (FSTs), and eight static surveillance teams (SSTs). A total of 1,215 officials have been assigned to polling duties, including 304 Presiding Officers (PROs) and 608 Polling Officers (POs).

A control room has been set up at the district administration office to handle election-related complaints.

Officials have already directed local authorities to take immediate action to remove posters, cutouts, and banners from public spaces.

Providing details about the Shiggaon constituency, Haveri Deputy Commissioner Dr. Vijaymahantesh Danammanavar said that Shiggaon has a total of 2,36,790 registered voters, including 1,21,067 men, 1,15,717 women, and six individuals from other categories.

In Shiggaon, there are 2,802 senior voters over the age of 85 and 5,251 differently-abled voters. Additionally, there are 144 service voters and 9,683 voters aged between 18 and 19 years. A total of 241 polling stations will be established in the Shiggaon constituency, with trained staff assigned to each booth.

To ensure smooth elections, 265 polling officers, 265 assistant polling officers, and 530 presiding officers, totaling 1,060 staff members, have been appointed. Personnel from the Haveri, Byadgi, and Hangal constituencies will also be deployed for election duties.

A total of 18 checkposts will be established across the district. CCTV cameras will be installed at each checkpost, which will be manned 24/7 by police, revenue, and excise staff.

In the last Assembly elections, Shiggaon witnessed a voter turnout of 79.94 percent, with 81 percent of men and 77.82 percent of women casting their votes. The administration aims to increase this figure by identifying 20 polling booths with low turnout and assigning nodal officers to each.

Five "Sakhi" booths, one differently-abled-friendly booth, one youth booth, and several theme-based booths will be set up in Shiggaon constituency.