Panel Appointed To Spot Lapses In RCB Event

Bengaluru: The one-man inquiry commission constituted by the Karnataka government under retired High Court judge John Michael Cunha to inquire into the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people, has been asked to identify the persons responsible for the omissions or deficiencies that led to this incident.

As per the terms of reference to the commission from the government, it has also suggested precautionary measures that can be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future, among others. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday increased the compensation amount announced for the kin of the deceased in the stadium stampede from Rs 10 to Rs 25 lakh per family, the government said.

The Opposition leaders demanded the immediate resignation of Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and home Minister G Parameshwara and condemned the suspension of Bengaluru police commissioner B. Dayananda and four other senior police officials over the incident.



