Karnataka: Advocate Calls for ED Probe Into RTI Activists’ Funds Source

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru based advocate N.P. Amruthesh on Monday demanded the Chief Vigilance Officer of Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru to conduct detailed investigation over the financial backgrounds of RTI activists-T.J. Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna and S.P. Pradeep Kumar, petitioners/respondents against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, suspecting the possibility of hidden parties funding these petitioners for their ulterior motives, potentially involving political or personal revenge.

In a complaint to the Chief Vigilance Officer of Enforcement Directorate (ED), BengaluruT.J. Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna and S.P. Pradeep Kumar seeking an investigation into their financial background under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 over their engaging advocates/counsels who charge hefty fees for a hearing in the High Court.

The three had petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over alleged plot distribution irregularities to CM’s family by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city. Based on their petitions, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot granted sanction to prosecute the Chief Minister in the case.

The grant of sanction for his prosecution was challenged by the Chief Minister through a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka. The High Court ordered an investigation against the Chief Minister after several rounds of hearing.

While, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah engaged Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Shashikiran Shetty, Shanthabish Shivanna among others. Petitioners/respondents especially Snehamayi Krishna and Pradeep Kumar engaged advocates/legal team most of them from New Delhi and by looking into the engagements of advocates Snehamayi Krishna and Pradeep Kumar it needs to about Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1 one crore to be spent for advocates/counsels engagements including stay at fancy hotels and transportation and miscellaneous expenses.

The complainant Amruthesh in his complaint to Chief Vigilance Officer of ED, Bengaluru sought to know the sources of funds of petitioners/respondents and whether they have been routed through lawful channels or if there has been any violation of financial laws including provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The complaint by advocate Amruthesh to Chief Vigilance Officer of ED stated T.J. Abraham, based in Bengaluru, engaged advocate Ranganatha Reddy, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna of Mysuru district engaged six advocates and three senior counsels and most of them appearing from New Delhi while S.P. Pradeep Kumar engaged senior advocate and former Advocate General Prabhuling K. Navadagi.

The Advocate suspected “Whether these expenses can be borne by these petitioners/respondents or the above said estimated amount was borne by a hidden backing to these respondents who were/are acting as behind the scenes complainants, remains as the pandora’s box which is quite unknown and unresolvable.”

“The nature and mode of these payments including travel, accommodation and other associated expenses of legal counsels engaged by petitioners/respondents must be scrutinised,” said the advocate in his complaint.

The complainant suspected “There is a compelling need for a thorough and detailed investigation into the financial transactions involved in engaging senior counsels and legal teams considering the enormous costs charged (advocates) per hearing."

Continuing, he doubted “The possibility of hidden parties funding these petitioners for their ulterior motives, potentially involving political or personal revenge, cannot be ruled out."