Karnataka Acts on Wildlife Safety in Irrigation Canals

Mangaluru: Responding swiftly to environmentalists' demands, the Forest Department has directed Karnataka Neeravari Nigam Limited (KNNL) officials to implement critical safety measures for wildlife in the irrigation canals of the Varahi Project within the forest area in Udupi district.

These measures include the creation of Animal Crossing Corridors and the installation of steps to aid animals in safely exiting the canals.

This directive comes in the wake of a recent incident in Udupi district, where 2 small deers were found struggling to escape from an irrigation canal of the Varahi project. The National Environment Care Federation (NECF), which has long advocated for such safety features, reiterated its demand to the authorities following this incident.

NECF state secretary Shashidhar Shetty had brought the incident to the notice of the state forest department.

On the same day, the Range Forest Officer of Kundapur Range issued a letter to KNNL officials, urging the implementation of safety measures in the Varahi canal.

"Animal Crossing Corridors should be constructed at places where animals typically cross the canal. Steps should be built at regular intervals to enable trapped animals to climb out. Officials should be deployed to inform the Forest Department if any animal is found in the canal and conduct joint surveys to ensure animal movement is not interrupted," the letter stated.

Shashidhar Shetty expressed satisfaction with the Forest Department's prompt response.

"We will now write to the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) asking them to implement similar conditions nationwide for irrigation canal projects within forest limits," Shetty told Deccan Chronicle.

Deccan Chronicle published an exclusive story about the incident and also the environmentalists' demands on July 9.