Karnataka: 98 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment for attacks on dalits

Koppal: The Principal District and Sessions Court of Koppal sentenced 98 individuals to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 5,000 each, for their involvement in the violent attack against Dalits in Marakumbi village. The convicts were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.



Principal District and Sessions Judge and Special Judge C Chandra Sekhar also sentenced three others to five years of imprisonment.

The case, filed by the Gangavathi Rural Police, initially named 117 people, but some of the accused had since passed away, and a few names were repeated in the charge sheet. Ultimately, the court found 101 of the accused guilty.

The violent incident occurred on August 29, 2014, in Marakumbi village, Gangavathi taluk, when a mob of upper-caste individuals attacked members of the SC community, also setting several homes on fire.

Following a 10-year-long trial, the court declared all the accused guilty on August 21. On Thursday the court gave the order regarding the sentence.

Meanwhile, one of the convicts, Ramanna Lakshman Bhovi, who collapsed in the court premises on Thursday after the judgment was admitted to hospital.

Police officials said that he passed away on Friday morning.

He was one of the three who had been sentenced to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000.