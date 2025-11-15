Karnataka: 42 Vehicles, Sugarcane Torched in Sameerwadi Violence

Bagalkot: An official report released on Friday detailed that 42 vehicles—some fully charred and others partially damaged—and over a thousand tonnes of sugarcane were destroyed in the violent incident near Godavari Biorefineries Ltd in Sameerwadi on November 13.

Miscreants set fire to tractors, trailers and sugarcane stocks near the factory on Thursday evening. Of the 42 vehicles affected, 17 trailers suffered tyre or structural damage, 12 tractors sustained partial engine damage, and one tractor was completely gutted. Five motorcycles were fully destroyed and three partially damaged. Three HGV tankers and a police bus also reported partial damage.

The Transport Department has pegged the vehicle loss at ₹25.58 lakh. The Agriculture Department reported that 1,033 metric tonnes of sugarcane loaded in 96 trailers were burnt, causing an estimated loss of ₹34.08 lakh.

The factory management has assured that it will compensate farmers for their losses on humanitarian grounds.