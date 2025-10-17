 Top
Karnataka: 4 Killed, 18 Injured in Road Accident at Haveri

17 Oct 2025 1:55 PM IST

The injured were taken to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Haveri District Hospital for further treatment

4 Killed, 18 Injured in Road Accident at Karnataka's Haveri
4 Killed, 18 Injured in Road Accident at Karnataka's Haveri. (Representational Image)
Haveri: Four people were killed and 18 others were injured in a road accident on National Highway-48 near Kakol village in Ranebennur taluk on Thursday evening.
According to the complaint filed by Hyder Ali Chamansab, a resident of Malebennur, he, along with his father and 22 others, were returning to their village from Venkatapura near Haveri after attending a family function. They were travelling in a Mahindra Supro van.
The complaint states that the driver was operating the vehicle at high speed and in a negligent manner. Near Kakol Bridge, their van rammed into the rear of a tractor. The tractor had reportedly stopped on the roadside after one of its rear tyres punctured.
However, the driver had neither placed any warning signs nor switched on indicator lights to alert oncoming vehicles. Due to the lack of precautionary measures, the van crashed into the stationary tractor.
The deceased have been identified as Ningamma (70), Parvathamma (60), Chaman Saab (70), and Mahibub Saab (65) — all residents of Malebennur village in Haveri district.
The injured were taken to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital and later shifted to the Haveri District Hospital for further treatment.
A case has been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station, and investigations are underway.
