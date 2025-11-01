Kannada Will Be Made A Compulsory Language In All Madrasas Across Karnataka: Minister Zameer

Hosapete: Kannada will be made a compulsory language in all madrasas across Karnataka, while Urdu-medium schools will have Kannada as their first language, said Minister for Housing, Waqf and Minority Welfare BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the 70th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at the district stadium in Hosapete, Khan said that the government, under the leadership of Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr Purushottam Bilimale, has directed all 4,300 Urdu schools and madrasas to follow a formula—Kannada as the first language, Urdu as the second and English as the third.

The Minister also expressed happiness over this year’s Rajyotsava Awardees from Vijayanagar district — Sulagitti Eeramma of Obalashettihalli village in Kudligi taluk, honoured for her service in assisting over 13,000 childbirths, and B. Maruthi of Hosapete, recognised in the fine arts category.

“As promised during the elections, the government implemented all five guarantee schemes within a month of coming to power and ensured their benefits reached the people. Though we have not announced a sixth guarantee, we are working with a special focus on providing houses to the poor and the homeless,” he said.

Khan stated that under the previous Congress government, a total of 2,03,900 houses — including 1,80,253 from the Slum Board and 47,860 from the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation — had been sanctioned. However, due to various reasons, they were not distributed. These houses will now be released in phases in the coming days.

“Responding to the problems faced by the homeless, the government allotted 36,799 houses last year and released Rs 500 crore for the purpose. In November, another 42,345 houses will be distributed. As per the directive of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, all homeless families in the state will be provided housing by the end of 2026,” he assured.

He further mentioned that recently, development works worth Rs 1,600 crore in Sandur and Rs 950 crore in Koppal were inaugurated by the Chief Minister.