Kannada Reality Show Resumes After Dy CM's Intervention

BENGALURU: The shooting for a Kannada reality show held at The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited in Bidadi of Bengaluru South district resumed on Thursday after the amusement park was closed down on Tuesday by officials concerned on the directions of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru over the park non-compliance to environment norms. The reality show is hosted by actor Sudeep.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar intervened in the matter and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru South district to lift the seal on the amusement park where a reality show is being filmed. He, however, stated “While, environmental compliance remains a top priority, The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited will be given time to address violations in accordance with the rules.”

It may be recalled here on the order of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bengaluru, the officials of Bengaluru South district seized the amusement park and the contestants of the reality show were asked to vacate the premises. Later, the contestants were shifted to a resort in Ramanagar. The contestants returned for the shooting at the amusement park following its reopening on Thursday.

The host of the reality show Sudeep thanked Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for his “timely” support to allow shooting of the reality show. “I truly appreciate the Deputy Chief Minister for promptly responding to my call.” Sudeep stated the reality show was involved or part of the recent chaos or disturbances.

The Vels Studios and Entertainment Private Limited was closed after a couple of inspections of the amusement park by officials concerned in March, 2024 and again in June, 2024 wherein the inspections came across the amusement park was established without obtaining permission from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

It was observed the waste water generated from different domains of the amusement park was discharged outside the premises without any treatment and caused pollution to the surrounding environment which falls under ‘Green category.’

The official inspection found the amusement park people disposed of the solid waste generated through disposable paper plates, cups and plastic waste near the Sewage Treatment Plant area without any segregation in an ‘unscientific’ manner. The house-keeping near STP is in a very poor state and not labelled the STP units, among others.