Kannada Row: Kamal Haasan Refuses Apology; Thug Life Release Stalled in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie 'Thug Life' would not be released in Karnataka for now as the veteran actor refused to apologise before the Karnataka High Court over his recent remarks on the origin of Kannada.

The remark, reportedly made by Haasan at a promotional event in Chennai for his upcoming Tamil film 'Thug Life', sparked a backlash in Karnataka, prompting the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to announce that the film would not be screened in the state unless Haasan apologised.

In response, Raajkamal Films International-the production company co-founded by Haasan-filed a plea before the High Court seeking protection for the film's release.

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday strongly criticised Kamal Haasan for his recent remark suggesting that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", and observed that a "single apology could have resolved the situation."

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who presided over the hearing, said that the statement had hurt the sentiments of the people of Karnataka and questioned Haasan's refusal to offer an apology.

