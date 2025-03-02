Kannada film fraternity divided on Dy CM's cautioning them

BENGALURU: Over Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s caution to the Kannada film fraternity to make it events related to Kannada films in future, Kannada film fraternity was divided in their opinions. While some criticised Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to mind his words before delivering it and some termed it as “personal view” expressed by the Deputy Chief Minister.

It may be recalled here, D.K. Shivakumar, at the inaugural function of 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival on Saturday evening, expressed displeasure over low attendance of personalities from Kannada film fraternity and declared “Treat it as an appeal or caution film personalities of Kannada film fraternity must attend such events in future.”

Shivakumar stated he was angry over lack of support to his padayatra, a couple of years back, demanding construction of a balancing reservoir across River Cauvery in Ramnagar district.

His words drew criticism especially from Bharatiya Janata Party MLA also a film producer Munirathna. The BJP MLA, representing Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in Bengaluru city, asked Shivakumar to mind his words before he spoke in public.

Munirathna said Kannada film industry is not the personal property of Shivakumar and the film industry is deep rooted in the State (to worry about the caution).

He displayed photographs of the Mekedatu padayatra and pointed out the use of only pictures of Congress leaders and asked “Where were Kananda flags at the padayatra?”

According to Munirathna, Mekedatu padayatra was organized on Congress party symbol and questioned “Do we need to take part in such padayatra?”

Janata Dal Secular leader and film actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy stated film industry will be unfazed by the caution issued by D.K. Shivakumar.

However, music director Sadhu Kokila said none barring a few, not many from the film fraternity participated in the Mekedatu padayatra and defending Shivakumar, he said, “The padayatra was organized to fight for water.”

In reply to low attendance from film fraternity to the film fest, Sadhu Kokila said “We have a list of invitees to the fest and signatures obtained on receipt of the invitation extended to them.”

Actor Kishore Kumar said Shivakumar spoke several good words and that has not been highlighted in the media and a controversy has been created in the media.

He said “There are many serious issues to be dealt with and it is better to focus on them.” The focus should be not setting things right, he said and stated Shivakumar expressed his personal view on the lack of support to Mekedatu padayatra from the film fraternity.