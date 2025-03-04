Kannada film fraternity biased, alleges Dy CM

BENGALURU: Kannada film fraternity turning in low numbers to the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival, a couple of days back in Bengaluru, attracted criticism from president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Shivakumar again on Tuesday stated “Am I not aware of your (about Kannada film fraternity) political inclinations (Bharatiya Janata Party)?”

Taking note of the low attendance from film fraternity to the Bengaluru International Film Fest, Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, cautioned Kannada film fraternity that he will have to initiate steps to tighten ‘nuts' and ‘bolts’ (indicating strict measures to rein them). Over the caution to the film fraternity, BJP MLA and producer Munirathna wanted Shivakumar to mind his words.

In a chat with reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar, without mentioning names of film personalities expressing solidarity to Bharatiya Janata Party led padayatra demanding Kalasa-Banduri water for parched north Karnataka districts, said “Who all took part in the padayatra in it” and asked “Which party (BJP) had organized it?”

Referring to Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar leading from the front in his fight for Kannada language decades back, Shivakumar recalled, Dr Rajkumar plunged into the struggle setting aside political considerations and asked the present Kannada film fraternity to inculcate such a spirit in them.

Questioning the commitment of Kannada film fraternity for the cause of the State, Shivakumar said from film fraternity, actor Duniya Viji, Prem among others took part in the padayatra demanding construction of Mekedatu balancing reservoir and some from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce also joined the Congress party organized padayatra from Kanakapura to Bengaluru city, a couple of years back, without political affiliation.

Adding, he said, the padayatra was for demanding water for Bengaluru and questioned the ‘commitment’ of the present Kannada film fraternity when it came to the State's language, territory and water.

“I’m also from the film fraternity and being from the same industry, I cautioned them,” asserted the DyCM and said he welcomed criticism, protests, if any, including shouting slogans against him.