Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested with 14.8 kg of Gold at Bengaluru Airport

In a significant crackdown on gold smuggling, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Kannada actress Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday night. The actress, who had arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai, was apprehended after 14.8 kg of gold was seized from her possession. The estimated value of the seized gold is over ₹12 crore.

Ranya, a familiar face in Kannada cinema, had been under DRI surveillance due to her frequent international travels. During the investigation, officials discovered that she had cleverly concealed most of the gold on her body. This included wearing gold strips and concealing gold bars within her clothing. It is alleged that she was attempting to smuggle the precious metal into India, bypassing customs and security checks.

The actress is the daughter of a senior police officer holding the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) in Karnataka, which has raised suspicions regarding potential involvement or support from law enforcement personnel. Authorities revealed that Ranya often claimed her connection to the DGP and would request local police escorts to accompany her upon arrival at the airport, a claim that may have facilitated her attempts to evade scrutiny.

The DRI is now investigating if local police officers were aware of her illegal activities or were unwittingly involved in the smuggling operation. The case has raised concerns about the abuse of power and influence, with authorities determined to uncover any links between Ranya's actions and law enforcement.

As of now, Ranya Rao is in DRI custody, and further investigation is underway. The actress is expected to face serious charges, and more arrests could follow as the investigation deepens.