Kannada Activists Disrupt Hindi Day In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Activists of the T.A. Narayana Gowda-led faction of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada organisation, disrupted the Hindi Day celebrations organised by the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, at a high-hotel here on Thursday. The activists who stormed the hotel were taken into custody by High Grounds police.

Gowda stated he would not tolerate attempts to impose Hindi in Karnataka and would fight against it at the cost of his life. He wanted the Centre and state government to stop imposition of Hindi in Karnataka and termed the parliamentary committee a “threat” to the integrity of the country. He also demanded abolition of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee.

Gowda accused the committee of working to impose Hindi and questioned its contributions. After earlier attempts to project Hindi as the national language failed, Gowda said, efforts were now being made by terming it the ‘Rajbasha’. He said the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike would thwart such attempts.

He cautioned police not to register ‘false’ cases against KRV activists for their protest, If they were booked, KRV activists would assemble from all parts of the state and lay siege to Bengaluru, Gowda said.