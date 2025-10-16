Kaneri Seer Barred From Entering Vijayapura

Vijayapura: The Vijayapura district administration has issued an order prohibiting Sri Adrushya Kadasiddeshwara Swamiji of Kaneri Math of Maharashtra, from entering the district for two months, citing the possibility of disturbance to law and order.

The order, signed by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Dr. Anand K, was issued under Section 163 (1), (2) and (3) of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and restricts the Swamiji from visiting Vijayapura district between October 16 and December 14, 2025.

According to the order, the decision followed a report submitted by the Superintendent of Police, Vijayapura, based on input by DySP stating that the Swamiji had made controversial remarks during an event at Bilur village in Jath taluk of Maharashtra. The comments were allegedly derogatory towards a section of Lingayat seers and could hurt religious sentiments, disturb communal harmony, and lead to public unrest.

Following the remarks, protests were reported across several parts of the state recently, including Vijayapura, Gadag, Bidar, Basavakalyan, Kudalasangama, Davangere, and Belagavi, where effigies of the Swamiji were burnt and memoranda were submitted by various religious groups expressing anger.

The police report also mentioned that the Swamiji was scheduled to visit Basavana Bagewadi on October 16 and 17 to attend the Punyatithi (death anniversary) celebrations of Sri Samartha Sadguru Sri Siddharameshwar Maharaj. Officials feared that his visit might provoke further protests and disturb public peace.

Given the urgency of the situation, the district administration said there was no time to serve prior notice, and therefore an ex parte order was passed as a preventive measure.

Reacting sharply to the order, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that if the administration did not withdraw the ban, he would call for a Vijayapura bandh in protest.

Yatnal alleged that the government’s move was politically motivated. “The Swamiji has only spoken the truth about what is happening in society. To gain political advantage and appease vote banks, such action has been taken against him,” he said.

Accusing the state government of targeting ascetics who have renounced worldly life to serve society, Yatnal said, “The Congress government is suppressing the people’s right to free speech and expression. On one hand, its leaders speak about running a ‘shop of love’ (Mohabbat Ki Dukaan), but on the other, they misuse the police and administration to silence voices of dissent. This is shameful and a mockery of democracy.”

He urged the government to immediately withdraw the order and stop what he called its “autocratic approach.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president BY Vijayendra also condemned the move, saying the Congress government in Karnataka had displayed an “autocratic mindset” by banning Swamiji's entry.

“The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government is following a divisive agenda aimed at weakening the Hindu faith and has adopted an authoritarian approach by branding seers and saints as ‘disturbers of peace.’ The district administration’s order is politically motivated and undemocratic,” Vijayendra said in a statement.

He added that just as the Congress had once imposed an Emergency on the nation, it was now functioning with the same mindset. “Instead of creating rifts among saints and spiritual leaders, the government should focus on building an atmosphere of harmony,” he said.