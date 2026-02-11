Kalaburagi Police Solve Theft And House-Breaking Cases; Arrest Two, Recover Over Rs 16 Lakh

Kalaburagi: Kalaburagi City Police have successfully solved two house burglary cases, recovering stolen property worth over Rs 16 lakh and arresting the accused in both incidents.

In the first case, on January 27, 67-year-old Revanayya, a manager from GDA Colony, Shahabad, filed a complaint at Chowk Police Station that his employer Sanjay Singh’s house in Indira Nagar had been targeted by a trusted watchman, Basavaraj (38) of Sadlapur, Humnabad. Basavaraj, who had been working as a watchman for around two years, allegedly left work without notice and stole a 50-gram gold crown worth Rs 5.5 lakh and cash of Rs 2 lakh, totaling Rs 7.5 lakh. A team led by Dy SP Praveen H Nayak tracked and arrested Basavaraj on January 29. During questioning, the accused confessed to the theft. Police recovered 40 grams of gold (melted from the crown) worth Rs 6.4 lakh and cash of Rs 1.6 lakh. Basavaraj was later remanded to judicial custody.

In the second case, which occurred on October 27, 2025, Rahuladev (53), a PWD manager from Shahabad, reported that his house had been burgled while he was away for work. The intruder broke the back door and stole 170 grams of gold jewelry, 20 grams of silver jewelry, and cash of Rs 50,000, valued at Rs 8.22 lakh. Police investigation led to the arrest of Rahul Singh (19), a welder from Panchsheel Nagar, Kalaburagi, on February 4, 2026. The accused admitted to the crime, and authorities recovered multiple stolen items, including gold rings, jewelry, and cash from the sale of the gold, totaling Rs 8.22 lakh. Rahul Singh was sent to judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD commended the team for their prompt action and meticulous investigation

Both operations were conducted under the supervision of Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD with active participation from Dy SP Praveen H Nayak, Assistant Police Commissioner Sharanbasappa Subedar, PI Gurlingappa Patil, and a dedicated team of officers.