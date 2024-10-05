Kalaburagi Milk Union Gains Popularity, Supplies 15,000 Liters Daily to Maharashtra

KALABURGI: Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the Kalaburagi-Yadgir-Bidar Co-operative Milk Union has gained widespread public recognition for producing high-quality milk, with 15,000 liters being supplied daily to neighboring Maharashtra.

In a press statement, he noted that the demand for milk from Kalaburagi has increased due to its superior quality.

"Currently, 15,000 liters of milk is supplied daily, strengthening the cooperative union financially," Kharge said.

"Our government's priority is to promote dairy farming in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and we are committed to the upliftment of farmers. We expect further achievements in the dairy sector in the coming days," he added.