 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Kalaburagi Milk Union Gains Popularity, Supplies 15,000 Liters Daily to Maharashtra

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
4 Oct 2024 8:22 PM GMT
Kalaburagi Milk Union Gains Popularity, Supplies 15,000 Liters Daily to Maharashtra
x
Minister Priyank Kharge highlights the increasing demand for high-quality milk from Kalaburagi and the government’s commitment to dairy farming in Kalyana Karnataka. (Image by arrangement)

KALABURGI: Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the Kalaburagi-Yadgir-Bidar Co-operative Milk Union has gained widespread public recognition for producing high-quality milk, with 15,000 liters being supplied daily to neighboring Maharashtra.

In a press statement, he noted that the demand for milk from Kalaburagi has increased due to its superior quality.

"Currently, 15,000 liters of milk is supplied daily, strengthening the cooperative union financially," Kharge said.

"Our government's priority is to promote dairy farming in the Kalyana Karnataka region, and we are committed to the upliftment of farmers. We expect further achievements in the dairy sector in the coming days," he added.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kalaburagi priyank kharge dairy farming 
India Southern States Karnataka Kalaburagi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick