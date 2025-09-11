Kalaburagi Hit By Minor 2.3 Magnitude Tremor

A minor tremor measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was recorded in parts of Kalaburagi district on Thursday morning. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the tremor was detected at 8.17 am, with its epicentre located 0.5 km southeast of Jawalga village in Aloor gram panchayat of Aland taluk. The quake occurred at a depth of 7 km, with coordinates at 17.53°N latitude and 76.82°E longitude.

The epicentre lies 2.4 km west of Sirachand gram panchayat, 4 km east-northeast of Chinchansur gram panchayat, and about 22 km north of Kalaburagi city.

KSNDMC said the tremor’s intensity was low and could be felt within a radial distance of 20–25 km, but there was no risk to the community. “This type of earthquake would not create any harm, though local vibrations might be felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III, and the region has no structural discontinuities. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity are low,” it said in a statement.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge said he has been in touch with KSNDMC. “Officials from the Mines and Geology Department, the tahsildar, and police officers have already inspected the spot. Since the earthquake is of very low intensity, people in Chinchansur and nearby villages need not panic,” he said.