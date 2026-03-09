Kalaburagi has given state a future leader in Priyank: Shivakumar

Kalaburagi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday described IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge as a “future leader” of the state and credited the people of Kalaburagi for nurturing his leadership.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration of works worth Rs 1,069 crore in Chittapur town, the home constituency of Priyank Kharge.“The people of Kalaburagi have given our state a future leader in Priyank Kharge. On behalf of all of us, I offer my heartfelt gratitude to them,” he said.Praising the minister’s performance, Shivakumar said Priyank Kharge had shown exceptional administrative ability and dedication in every department entrusted to him.“Under the guidance of Mallikarjun Kharge, he is doing commendable work. Whatever responsibility he is given, he handles it efficiently and works for the development of the state and the welfare of all communities,” he said.Shivakumar appealed to the people of the region to continue supporting Priyank Kharge and Congress MP Radhakrishna Doddamani, just as the people of Kanakapura have supported him.Shivakumar also spoke in detail about various developmental works undertaken by Mallikarjun Kharge.