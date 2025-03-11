Kalaburagi Gears Up to Combat Summer Water Shortage in 253 Villages

The Kalaburagi District Disaster Management Authority has launched a series of proactive measures to address the anticipated drinking water shortage during the upcoming summer months. With 253 villages identified as vulnerable to water scarcity, authorities are working to ensure uninterrupted supply through alternative sources and emergency support systems.

Aland taluk tops the list with 72 villages affected, followed by Afzalpur (37), Kalagi (28), Kamalanagar (25), Kalaburagi (23), Chittapur (23), Chincholi (12), Yadrami (13), Jewargi (8), Sedam (8), and Shahabad (4). The district administration, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum and the CEO of the Zilla Panchayat, is conducting weekly reviews with executive engineers and officials from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department to closely monitor the situation.

To manage the crisis, Task Force Committees have been formed at the taluk level, chaired by local MLAs. Joint inspections are being carried out by tahsildars and executive officers to assess and ensure proper water supply to affected villages. In addition, 328 private borewells have been identified for use, while four water tankers from the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department and seven 9,000-liter capacity tankers from local bodies have been deployed to supply water to both rural and urban areas in need.

To provide immediate relief, the administration has set up helpline centers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, and taluk tahsildar offices. These helplines operate daily from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and officials have been directed to respond to any water supply request within 24 hours.

“If any village in Kalaburagi district faces a drinking water shortage in the coming days, immediate action will be taken by the Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department, in coordination with taluk tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officers, and gram panchayat development officers. Officials have been instructed to closely monitor the villages identified as vulnerable and implement necessary precautionary measures to prevent any crisis,” stated Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum in an official press release.

With these measures in place, the district administration is committed to mitigating the impact of water scarcity and ensuring residents have access to safe drinking water throughout the summer.