Kalaburagi Farmers to Receive Record ₹667.73 Crore Relief Package

In a historic relief measure, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation package of ₹667.73 crore for 2,36,933 farmers in Kalaburagi district. The financial aid, comprising crop insurance claims and compensation for crop damage, is the largest-ever relief granted to farmers in the region.Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, who is also the district in-charge, emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting farmers. “This relief package is a testament to our dedication to ensuring no farmer is left behind,” he said.Of the total amount, ₹575.194 crore will be disbursed as crop insurance claims to 2,04,073 farmers who cultivated pigeon pea (toor), green gram, black gram, soybean, cotton, and other crops. Additionally, 2,01,847 farmers have already received an interim relief of ₹76.34 crore for losses due to local natural calamities.To further assist farmers, the government has set a support price of ₹7,550 per quintal for chickpea, with an additional incentive of ₹450 per quintal. So far, ₹108.30 crore has been distributed to 9,189 farmers under this scheme.In response to severe weather conditions in August and September 2024, which caused extensive crop damage across 16,373 hectares, ₹13.47 crore has been allocated to 35,086 farmers under the National and State Drought Relief Fund.The minister confirmed that data collection for compensation is ongoing, and funds will be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts soon.