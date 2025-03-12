Kalaburagi: Dy Commissioner inspects ongoing 24/7 water supply project

Kalaburagi: Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Taranum inspected the ongoing 24/7 water supply project in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, reviewing its progress alongside senior officials. The project, implemented by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), aims to provide uninterrupted water supply to the city.



As part of the inspection, the DC visited key project sites, including the water intake structure at Harsur, the newly constructed 58.77 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Salaam Tank, the old filter bed WTP, the Shor Gumbaz WTP, and the consumer-end supply system at Ward No. 38.

With summer approaching, she discussed drinking water concerns with officials and interacted with residents of Ward No. 38 (Giriyappa Jopadi) to assess water quality. Residents voiced complaints about poor water standards, prompting the DC to instruct L&T officials to improve treatment processes. She also noted irregularities in the water supply schedule and directed authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

Emphasizing the need for timely completion of pending works, she urged L&T to expedite the remaining tasks and ensure all water purification units function efficiently while meeting quality standards. She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to successfully implementing the project to enhance water supply and improve living conditions in Kalaburagi.

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Avinash Shinde, Deputy Commissioner (Development), KUIDFC Superintendent Engineer R.P. Jadhav, KUIDFC Executive Engineer, L&T General Manager Kumar Sen, and L&T Project Head Tangaraj were present during the inspection.