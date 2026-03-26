Kalaburagi City Police Hold Route March Ahead Of Ram Navami

Kalaburagi : Ahead of Ram Navami celebrations, police conducted a route march across key parts of the city on Wednesday to maintain law and order and instil public confidence.

Led by Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa SD, the march began at Ram Teerth and proceeded up to Jagat Circle, covering stretches including Khadri Chowk, Shah Bazaar Naka, Prakash Asian Mall, Chowk Circle and the Mahibas Masjid route.

More than 400 police personnel, including senior officers, participated in the exercise aimed at ensuring a peaceful and incident-free celebration of the festival.





