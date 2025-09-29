Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura Reel Under Floods After Heavy Rain

Kalaburagi/Vijayapura: Heavy rainfall over the past week and excess water released from rivers and reservoirs in Maharashtra have triggered widespread flooding across northern Karnataka, impacting Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Vijayapura districts. Thousands of residents have been displaced, crops damaged, and roads and public infrastructure affected, while authorities continue relief and rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

In Kalaburagi district, the administration has opened 53 relief centres, providing shelter and assistance to 6,664 people, including 3,050 men, 2,270 women, and 1,344 children, according to Deputy Commissioner B. Fouzia Tarannum. Residents from Afzalpur, Jewargi, Kalaburagi, Chittapur, Chincholi, Sedam, Kalagi, and Shahabad taluks have been relocated to these centres, where food, basic amenities, and regular health check-ups are being provided.

“With continued rainfall, outflow from the Sonna and Bennetora barrages is expected to increase. Precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of people and livestock,” the DC said. A 20-member NDRF team has been deployed in Wadgi of Chittapur taluk, and an SDRF team in Mannur of Afzalpur taluk. Police, home guards, and fire department teams are also actively engaged in relief operations. Thirty-nine officials have been appointed as nodal officers to coordinate rescue work and manage relief centres.

The floods have caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including roads, bridges, electricity lines, school buildings, Anganwadi centres, and minor irrigation tanks. In Humnabad taluk, 12 houses in Ghatboral village were inundated, prompting the opening of relief centres at Kittur Rani Channamma Vasathi Nilaya. In Belakera village of Chitguppa taluk, eight houses were affected, with 266 villagers—126 men, 84 women, and 56 children—accommodated in relief centres.

In Bidar district heavy rainfall over the past seven days, totaling 122 mm—199 percent above the normal level—along with excess water released from Dhanegaon Dam into the Manjra River in neighboring Maharashtra, has triggered flooding in several parts.

A total of 157 houses have been damaged, with water entering 100 homes and affecting crops. No human casualties have been reported so far, according to a district administration statement.

By the end of August, an estimated 94,272.47 hectares of crops had been damaged. A joint survey of crop losses has been completed, and the first-phase report has been submitted to the government. Work is underway to integrate farmers’ details into the compensation portal for relief distribution. Surveys to assess crop damage from the recent rainfall are still ongoing.

The past three days of heavy rain have caused water overflow on 27 bridges across the district, affecting road connectivity in Bidar. Additionally, 179.60 km of roads, 121 bridges, 420 school rooms, 246 electricity poles, 36 transformers, 30.68 km of electric wiring, and 24 minor irrigation project tanks have been damaged. Damage has also been reported to 241 Anganwadi buildings and 17 drinking water schemes, including urban and primary/community health center facilities.

In Humnabad taluk, water affected 12 houses in Ghatboral village, prompting the opening of relief centres at Kittur Rani Channamma Vasathi Nilaya. In Chitguppa taluk, eight houses in Belakera village were affected, and relief centres were set up at the village’s government senior primary school. A total of 266 villagers have been accommodated in these centres, including 126 men, 84 women, and 56 children, the district administration said.

In Vijayapura district in-charge minister MB Patil visited flood-affected areas.

He began at the relief centre set up at the Government Primary School in Kumsagi village, inspecting facilities and speaking with affected families. “There is no need to fear. The district administration is with you, and all safety measures have been taken,” he assured residents, who confirmed that authorities had promptly relocated them and provided food, medical aid, and shelter.

The minister also visited riverbanks along the Bhima River and inspected crop damage in the fields of local farmers, including millet, sugarcane, cotton, onion, and pulses. He assessed losses on the lands of Basappa Ningappa Poojari and Sharanappa Yargal and instructed Agriculture and Horticulture Department officials to conduct comprehensive surveys and provide compensation. He emphasized relocating families from damaged homes to safe locations with the support of local legislators.

Heavy releases from Ujjani Dam into the Sina River, totaling over three and a half lakh cusecs, have caused severe flooding in parts of Indi and Sindgi taluks. About 100 houses in Kumsagi village have been affected. The government has provided temporary shelter, food, and medical aid and plans to acquire land to resettle families permanently.

Dr. Patil noted that cotton, onion, and pulse crops have been completely destroyed, while sugarcane has suffered roughly 50 percent losses. He said the district administration and legislators are actively responding, and the Chief Minister will soon conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

During the visit, the minister also inspected the situation near Devanagav village, visited a local bridge, and concluded at the relief centre in the government school to hear residents’ concerns.