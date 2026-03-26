Juvenile Involved In Robbery/Snatching Cases Apprehended In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Banaswadi police of Bengaluru city apprehended a juvenile in conflict with law and recovered from him items which he allegedly involved in robbery/ snatching cases across Bengaluru city.

The police arrested the juvenile on March 23 after they received a complaint from a couple over their bag snatched by an unknown person on a two-wheeler in Kalyan Nagar on March 19. The snatching incident took place on March 18.

The complaint from the couple stated they were booking a cab to reach their home when an unknown person on a two-wheeler descended on the scene and fled snatching a bag of theirs which had gold ornaments and a mobile phone. Banaswadi police registered a case and began their investigation.

Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended a suspect and during his interrogation, the juvenile reportedly confessed to bah snatching in Kalyan Nagar and several others including robberies/ snatching cases at various areas of Bengaluru city.

Police recovered two-wheelers used for the crime, 25.35 grams of gold ornaments, a watch and other items. The total value of the seized properties from the juvenile is about Rs 15 lakh. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The arrested juvenile is said to have been involved in about 6 robbery cases and I theft case under Banaswadi police station limits and a robbery and a theft case under Hennur police station limits of Bengaluru city.