Juvenile Held In 40 Gram Gold Chain Snatching

BENGALURU: A juvenile in conflict with law has been apprehended by the Hebbagodi police of Bengaluru city and police recovered 40-gram gold chain from him which he allegedly snatched from a woman on February 2 this year at around 6.45 pm when the woman was walking with her two children near a drinking water plant at Kachanayakanahalli.

Police, in a note here on Wednesday, said the woman was attacked by an unknown person from behind and snatched her mangalya chain from behind and fled from the scene. A case was registered by the Hebbagodi police.

Under the guidance of DCP Electronic City Division M. Narayana and ACP K.M. Satish, police gathered credible information before they apprehended the accused standing near Government School at Kachanayakanahalli. The accused reportedly confessed to the chain snatching.

Police recovered a 40-gram gold chain which was snatched by the accused and the gold chain is worth Rs 6.22 lakh. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and appropriate action has been initiated against the accused as per law.