Jungle Safaris Vehicles Get To Back To Business In Bandipur, Nagarahole

BENGALURU: Under police security, jungle safaris restarted in Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Saturday and as per the order of the State Government, the duration of the safaris has been reduced from previous 8-hours to 5-hours.

Police were deployed in Gundlupet and near the safari counter at Melu Kammanahalli leading to Bandipur Tiger Reserve to thwart any attempts by opposing farmers who have stuck to their demand to ban jungle safaris to save lives of villagers from straying wild animals.

The conduct of jungle safaris came to a halt on November 7 in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves after straying tigers mauled 3 villagers on the borders of Hediyala sub-division of Bandipur Tiger Reserve in 2025.

A wildlife activist told Deccan Chronicle tigers mating season starts in October and lasts till December 15 and during their mating season, chances of tigers roaming in search of their mate often result in man-animal conflicts.

Now, that the mating season is over, man-animal conflict would come down significantly around the tiger reserves. The activist pointed out tigers mauling villagers in Hediyala sub-division were reported during mating season of tigers.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Naveen Kumar said 9 buses and 2 camper vans will operate from 6.30 am to 9 am and later in the afternoon, 8 buses and 2 camper vans will ferry visitors. In addition, 6 vehicles belong to Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) owned by the State Government.

Opposing farmers leader Honnur Prakash said a meeting of farmers will be held on Monday to decide on the future course of action since jungle safaris resumed in Bandipur and Nagarahole. Farmers will also stage a protest in front of the office of Regional Commissioner in Mysuru on February 25 against reopening of safaris.