Jungle Safaris Back in Bandipur, Nagarahole From Tomorrow

Bengaluru: Despite pressure mounted on him by farmers’ leaders not to allow jungle safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves, Minister for Forests and Environment Eshwar B. Khandre remains firm on resuming jungle safaris and an order to resume jungle safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves from Saturday. The restart of jungle safaris would be allowed with certain conditions.

However, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve Prabhakar stated police protection will be requested depending on the situation to run jungle safari vehicles on Saturday if opposing farmers leaders try to disrupt resumption of services.

After a meeting with forest officials in Mysuru, the Minister warned forest officials would be held responsible over violations in the conduct of jungle safaris restarting in Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves after a 3-month ban was imposed.

Under pressure from farmers’ leaders, the Minister imposed a ban on safaris on November 7 previous year after straying tigers mauled 3 villagers and seriously injured another on the periphery villages of Hediyala sub-division attached to Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Mysuru district. Farmers’ leaders attributed the killing of their fellow villagers to straying tigers and that tigers strayed over disturbances from jungle safari vehicles.

“The restart of jungle safaris in both the tiger reserves will be conducted using 50 percent of the vehicles and personnel operated prior to imposition of ban,” he said.

Opposing restart of jungle safaris, Mysuru based lawyer Ravi Kumar told Deccan Chronicle he would first knock on the doors of High Court of Karnataka before deciding to approach the Supreme Court seeking justice.

Several farmers leaders-Honnur Prakash, Kiran among others alleged Minister Eshwar Khandre of ignoring the safety of villagers by his decision to restart jungle safaris.

A farmers’ leader Honnur Prakash stated farmers leaders would meet all gram panchayats on the borders of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and create awareness among the villagers on the adverse effects of jungle safaris/resorts in their vicinity. A massive protest would be staged in front of the Regional Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on February 25 against reopening jungle safaris.