Judicial Commission Gives Clean Chit To Siddaramaiah In MUDA Probe

BENGALURU: A one-man judicial commission appointed to investigate plot distribution irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by retired judge P.N. Desai, in his probe report, gave a clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy in connection with alleged plot distribution irregularities in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) citing lack of evidence. The cabinet meeting accepted the probe of P. N. Desai.

After the cabinet meeting, Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil on Thursday told reporters that the judicial commission headed by retired judge P.N. Desai to probe alleged plot distribution irregularities in MUDA found no ‘evidence’ against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi nor his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy.

The report submitted by P.N. Desai is in two volumes. Patil said, the report of P.N. Desai suggested certain action against officials concerned.

It may be recalled here, social activists-Snehamayi Krishna, T.J. Abraham and Pradeep Kumar petitioned Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of using his political influence to get his wife Parvathi 14 plots in a posh locality in Mysuru city upmarket in lieu of her losing 3.16 acres at Kesare in Mysuru taluk to MUDA.

The High Court of Karnataka ordered the Lokayukta, Mysuru wing to investigate the allegations against the Chief Minister and his family members. The Lokayukta report found no evidence against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy.