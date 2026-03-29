Joint Raid In Ballari Leads To Seizure Of 82 Quintals Of PDS Rice

Ballari : Police and officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department seized a large quantity of illegally stocked PDS rice during a joint raid in Ballari district on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, the raid was conducted on a layout road along the Kolagallu–Siruguppa stretch within Ballari Rural police limits. Officials recovered 82.80 quintals of PDS rice, estimated to be worth Rs 1.90 lakh.

A case has been registered at Ballari Rural Police Station under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act. Police said efforts are on to trace those involved in the illegal stockpiling, and further investigation is in progress.



