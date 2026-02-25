Job Aspirants Stage Massive Protest In Dharwad

Dharwad: Thousands of job aspirants staged a protest in Dharwad on Tuesday demanding that the government take immediate steps to fill vacant posts, bringing vehicular movement to a near standstill in several parts of the city.

The agitation turned tense as protesters expressed anger not only against the ruling party but also the opposition, refusing to allow BJP leaders including leader of the opposition in Assembly R Ashoka and leader of the opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy to address them.

The protesters, including candidates preparing for competitive examinations at coaching centres and those who have applied for jobs, gathered in large numbers and raised slogans seeking early recruitment and notification of vacancies.

They initially assembled at Srinagar Circle and later marched to Jubilee Circle.

All Karnataka State Students Association (AKSSA) leader Kanthakumar demanded that the Chief Minister intervene directly to resolve the issue.

Senior BJP leaders, including R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy who arrived to address the protesters were not allowed to speak. Some even raised ‘go back’ slogans and prevented them from speaking.

Deputy leader of opposition in assembly Arvind Bellad assured the protesters that he would take up the demand for immediate recruitment with the government.

When DC arrived at the protesting spot, Kanthakumar asked that officials also to join the protesters instead of merely receiving a memorandum.

Deputy Commissioner R Snehal, who reached the spot along with senior officials, appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and assured them that their grievances had been conveyed to the government.

“I understand your pain as I have also appeared for competitive examinations. Your demands have been communicated to the government. Please give some time and maintain calm,” she said despite protests shouting slogans.

The protest concluded with the Deputy Commissioner receiving a memorandum from the organisers. Police later took Kanthakumar to preventive custody.