JNMC Alumnus Dr. Prateek Joshi, Family Killed in Air India Express Crash

Dr. Prateek Joshi, an alumnus of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Belagavi, was preparing to attend his MBBS batch’s 25th-year reunion this September. But the anticipated gathering will now carry a deep sense of grief, as Dr. Prateek and his entire family were among those killed in the Air India Express plane crash near Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Originally from Udaipur, Rajasthan, Dr. Prateek studied at JNMC — part of the KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) — from 2000 to 2005. A consultant radiologist based in London since 2021, he had travelled to India to bring back his wife, daughter, and twin sons. The family had boarded the flight from Ahmedabad to London when the tragedy struck. Moments before takeoff, Dr. Prateek had shared a cheerful selfie from the plane.

Despite being from North India, Dr. Prateek remained closely connected with his Belagavi classmates. “He was always active in our WhatsApp group and was planning to attend the silver jubilee celebration,” his friends recalled.

JNMC Principal Dr. (Mrs) Niranjana S Mahantashetti described him as a compassionate and dedicated doctor. “Dr. Prateek had the potential to achieve great heights in his profession. The news of the entire family perishing in the crash has deeply shocked us all,” she said.

Known for his helpful nature and commitment to medicine, Dr. Prateek's sudden loss has left the entire JNMC community in mourning.