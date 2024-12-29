Jilted lover blows himself up with gelatin sticks in Mandya

BENGALURU: A horrific incident, a jilted lover identified as Ramachandru (21) died on the spot after he blew himself up with gelatin sticks occurred in Nagamangala rural police station limits in Mandya district in the early hours of Sunday. The incident is said to have taken place at around 3 am at Kalenahalli in Nagamangala town.

Sources said Ramachandru, a resident of Basaveshwara Nagar in Nagamangala, blew himself up right in front of his girlfriend’s house in Kalenahalli using a detonator. The gelatin sticks used by Ramachandru are used in stone quarries to blow up boulders.

Ramachandru is said to have been in an inebriated condition when he took the drastic step to end his life. He was a truck driver and was in love with a minor girl. On a complaint, Ramachandru was arrested by the police after he eloped with his minor girlfriend a year back.

Ramachandru was jailed for about six months after he was charged under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was out on bail but he made futile attempts to meet his girlfriend before he took the extreme step to end his life to blow himself up with gelatin sticks.

On blowing up himself tied to his stomach area, the body of Ramachandru was strewn into several pieces and villagers in sleep rushed out of their houses on hearing deafening sound and alerted the police.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on. Police are investigating the source from which the deceased accessed gelatin sticks.