JDS Supremo Assures Action Against Kerala Party Leaders

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and national president of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday stated to initiate action against Kerala unit of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) at an appropriate time over Kerala JDS leaders reported moves to dissociate with the party’s national committee.

In a press note here, Deve Gowda said the developments in the Kerala unit of JDS has been closely watched by the national committee over the developments taking place in the Kerala unit.

The note from former Prime Minister said some leaders of the party in Kerala unit are heading to hold a separate meeting under the guise of allegiance to the JDS central leadership and stated

“I categorically state that the party has not authorized any new persons or persons in Kerala to convene any meeting under the banner of JDS and if any such meeting is convened by anybody, it will be void not having the approval of JDS national committee.”