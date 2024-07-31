JDS not part of BJP's padayatra in Karnataka, asserted JDS chief

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s weeklong padayatra plan drew criticism from its alliance partner Janata Dal Secular (JDS) after State president of JDS and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy questioned the rationale of the padayatra against the Congress ruled State Government and also announced his party will not be part of the padayatra starting from August 3 since his party has not been taken into confidence by BJP leaders.

In New Delhi, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday stated his party will not be part of its alliance partner-Bharatiya Janata Party’s weeklong padayatra (march) from Bengaluru city to Mysuru city starting August 3 over the alleged irregularities in plot distribution by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city and fraudulent bank transactions in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Giving reasons for his party not to be part of BJP’s padayatra against the Congress ruled State Government, Kumaraswamy, in New Delhi, took objection to BJP decision to hold the padayatra, covering a distance of 140-km, under the leadership of former BJP MLA Preetam Gowda, a bete noire of H.D. Kumaraswamy family.

“The attitude of BJP leaders hurt me,” stated Kumaraswamy and added “Aren’t BJP leaders aware of the fact who is behind the distribution of pen drive in Hassan district (alleged to contain sexual exploitation videos of former JDS MP Prajwal Revanna)?” Prajwal is the niece of Kumaraswamy and has been arrested over alleged sexual exploitation of women.

Taking exception to the attitude of BJP leaders inviting Preetham Gowda to the JDS-BJP coordination meeting, Kumaraswamy accused Preetham Gowda of poisoning” the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, father of H.D. Kumaraswamy and at the coordination committee meeting “I was asked to share dais with Preetham Gowda.”

JDS is a force to reckon with on Old Mysuru region (both Bengaluru and Mysuru districts fall under Old Mysuru region) and alliance partner BJP has not taken JDS into confidence in conducting the padayatra, said the State Chief and questioned the rationale of BJP leaders ``What is the purpose of holding padayatra?” He, however, stated “Politics and fighting polls are different.”

“Politics is not of utmost importance particularly when the people of the State are reeling under floods and landslides,” observed Kumaraswamy.