HD Revanna Remanded to Week Judicial Custody in Abduction of Woman Case

Bengaluru: The 17th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Judge Ravindranath Kattimani on Wednesday remanded Janata Dal Secular (JDS) MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna to 7 days judicial custody in connection with the alleged abduction of a woman. Following the judicial custody awarded to him by the Court , Revanna, incumbent Holenarsipura MLA, was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, Bengaluru city.



However, his bail plea is coming up for hearing tomorrow (Thursday). Revanna is charged with abduction of a woman who is said alleged to have been one of the victims of sexual exploitation by his son and Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

After some of the video clips of the allegations of sexual exploitation of a series of women went viral in public (April 24 this year), Prajwal fled the country and a ‘blue corner’ notice against him has been issued by Interpol officials.

Earlier, Revanna was taken into custody on last Saturday by sleuths of Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating a series of sexual exploitation of women by Prajwal Revanna. In one of the complaints to the police, both father and son have been named accused as per the complaint of a victim. The complaint has been registered at Holenarsipura town police station.

In another complaint against Revanna, a 20-year-old youth H.D. Raju, a resident of Hebbalu Koppalu in Krishnaraja Nagar taluk of Mysuru district alleged that his mother, who had earlier worked at the residence of Revanna in Holenarsipura town of Hassan district, has been ‘missing’ and ‘kept in an unknown location’ at the behest of JDS MLA by one of his close aide Satish Babu. Satish Babu has also been arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday stated to have appointed two additional Special Public Prosecutors-senior advocate Ashok Nayak and Jayana Kothari, to handle cases related to alleged sexual atrocities against women by Prajwal Revanna which are under investigations by the sleuths of SIT under Criminal Investigation Department.

The move to include two additional Special Public Prosecutors to handle cases related to sexual atrocities is to strengthen the legal team, said the Chief Minister.