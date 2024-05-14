JDS Leader HD Revanna Released on Bail in Kidnap Case

Former minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, H D Revanna, was released from Central Jail in Bengaluru on Tuesday after being granted bail by a Special Court for Elected Representatives in connection with a kidnap case. The 66-year-old, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of abducting a woman linked to sexual abuse accusations against his son, MP Prajwal Revanna, on May 4.



Upon his release, supporters welcomed Revanna with slogans, and he proceeded to meet his father, Deve Gowda. The court granted bail with conditions, including a Rs 5 lakh bond, restrictions on leaving the country, and refraining from influencing the victim or related parties.



The case originated from a complaint by the woman's son, alleging sexual abuse by Prajwal Revanna. She was reportedly abducted to prevent her testimony. The SIT also arrested Revanna's confidant, Sathish Babanna, who remains in custody. The woman was rescued from a farmhouse in Mysuru's Hunsur taluk prior to Revanna's arrest.

