“It Was Not A Stunt On Road But A Skid,” Stated Advocate Of Luxury Car Involved In Reported Drift On Bengaluru Road

BENGALURU: The high-end luxury car involved in drift stunt on road at cricketer Anil Kumble Circle in Bengaluru city a couple of days back as projected in the news channels and on social media was not a “stunt” in fact the vehicle skidded on the road when the driver was returning from a garage getting the car serviced, said an advocate representing his client Ricky Rai, son of late underworld figure Muthappa Rai.

Ricky Rai purchased the vehicle in a Delhi RTO and later he got the car re-registered in Bengaluru South Regional Transport office. Rai applied for transfer of the car (KA05 NR 0009) which he purchased.

Over the incident, Rickey Rai was granted bail by a Court in Bengaluru and also the car driver over Cubbon Park Traffic police registered a case against Ricky Rai over rash and negligent driving on Saturday.

In a chat with reporters, the advocate clarified “The car was driven by a driver working with Ricky Rai. It is the driver who drove the car when the incident occurred” and the advocate added “Ricky Rai was in the seat next to the driver in the front. Rai is not at fault.”

He explained “The car skidded on the road when the driver applied the brake. First ask the officials to repair the road.”

Elaborating on the condition of the road, the advocate said officials concerned repaired the road a couple of days back and loose particles present on the road made the vehicle skid when the driver of the car applied the brake.

“When the car skid, the driver managed to control the vehicle and then drove safely. We have to appreciate the car driver’s talent over his handling of the situation,” the advocate said and added “It was an accidental incident.”

The advocate questioned the Cubbon Park Traffic Police “Why did they register a First Information Report (FIR) against Rickey Rai charging him of rash and negligent driving?” and posed another query “Why was he made to move the Court?” He termed the incident as a “trivial” one and police could have let off imposing a penalty.