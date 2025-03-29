Isro Achieves Breakthrough in Semicryogenic Engine Development for LVM3
Isro successfully tests Power Head Test Article, marking a major step in developing the 2,000 kN Semicryogenic engine for the LVM3 booster stage
Isro has announced significant progress in the design and development of a Semicryogenic engine or Liquid Oxygen / Kerosene engine with a high thrust of 2,000 kN (kilonewton) that will power the Semicryogenic booster stage of the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3).
The first major breakthrough in the semicryogenic engine development program was achieved on March 28, when the first successful hot test of Engine Power Head Test Article (PHTA) was carried out at Isro Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, it said.
( Source : PTI )
