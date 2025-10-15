‘Is This Taught in RSS Shakhas?’ Priyank Kharge Confronts Abusive Caller

Kalaburagi: IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday shared an audio clip on social media a record of an abusive phone call he allegedly received, where the caller used filthy language against him and his family members.

Kharge posted a video in which he is seen holding up his mobile phone, playing the audio of the abusive call, with the caller’s number blurred for privacy. The caller speaking in Hindi uses filthy language against Kharge and scolds him for his comment on RSS. Kharge is heard confronting the caller, asking, “Is this the language taught in the RSS? Did Mohan Bhagwat Ji or BL Santosh Ji teach you this?” Even as Kharge questions him, the caller continues to hurl abuses.

Sharing the video of the conversation between him and the caller, Kharge wrote that this was just one of several threatening and abusive calls he had been receiving for days after he wrote to the CM to restrict RSS activities in government and public places.

“I had said earlier that the RSS is filling impurity into the minds of youth and children — here is a small example of the kind of poison they have instilled,” he said in his post on X.

“This is just one sample from the continuous stream of threatening and abusive calls I have been receiving for the past few days. Is using vulgar language and abusing someone by taking the names of their mother and sisters the kind of ‘values’ taught at the RSS shakhas?” he questioned.

He asked if BJP leaders such as BY Vijayendra, R Ashoka, CT Ravi, Sunil Kumar, Pratap Simha, and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy would tolerate similar abuse directed at Prime Minister Modi’s or RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s mothers.

“While the children of BJP leaders are building bright futures for themselves, the children of poor families are being used — to abuse, to threaten, and to become victims of this hate. If I file a complaint, it will only harm the caller’s life, not those who have pushed him into such a mindset,” he stated.

“Our fight is not against individuals, but against the filthy mindset spread by the RSS — against the petty forces that brainwash innocent people and corrupt their thinking. We must bring those who have become foot soldiers of the RSS from distorted ideology to rational thought, and introduce them to the noble ideas of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar,” he added.

Kharge declared that he would continue to fight and take firm steps to prevent innocent youth and children from falling prey to such a polluted system.

“If they think threats and abuses will shake me, it is merely their illusion. My politics is not power-centric but value-based — a people-centric politics that aims to rescue innocent youth from this vicious circle of hatred,” Kharge concluded.