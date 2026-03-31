IPL Ticket Distribution To MLAs/MLCs Fixed At 3 Tickets/ 2 For International Matches

BENGALURU: Distribution of tickets to watch Indian Premier League (IPL)-2026 matches at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) operators of M. Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru city has been fixed in a meeting held by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar with office-bearers of KSCA, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management in Bengaluru on Monday.

The meeting by Shivakumar with office-bearers of KSCA/RCB management in Bengaluru wherein it was agreed to allocate 3 tickets to MLAs/MLCs to watch IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium and two tickets to watch International matches to MLAs/MLCs.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar took a lead role in getting complimentary tickets to MLAs after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok pressed for complimentary tickets for MLAs and his stance was supported by Congress MLA Vijaynand Kashappanavar on the floor of the Assembly, a couple of days back.

After fixation of tickets for MLAs/MLCs to watch matches at M. Chinnaswamy stadium, D.K. Shivakumar told reporters “Bureaucrats among other officials get lion’s share in ticket distribution in Rajasthan, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Gujarat (to watch IPL matches from the stadium) and in comparison interference in Karnataka is fall less,” Shivakumar said and ruled out “interference in all matters of KSCA.”

Prior to fixation of IPL tickets for MLAs/MLCs, Shivakumar's younger brother and former Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh stated “It was wrong on part of MLAs to demand for complimentary tickets to watch Indian Premier League (IPL)-2026 matches at Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) operators of M. Chinnamswamy.” Adding, he said, “If one wishes to watch IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Let them purchase tickets. That will be better.”

At a press conference here, Suresh wanted MLAs not to attach significance to watching IPL matches and termed IPL a commercial tournament wherein national interest does not exist.