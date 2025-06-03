Food Delivery Apps in Bengaluru Give Home Delivery A Miss for RCB Match

It’s finally here—the day cricket fans have been waiting for all season! The IPL finals are on tonight, and the excitement is off the charts. What makes this one even more special? RCB has made it to the finals, breaking their long-standing championship jinx. On the other side, PBKS has had a solid run and is all set to give it everything they have got in the fight for the title.

RCB fans, in particular, are going all out. From hilarious memes flooding social media to fans flying into Ahmedabad just to witness the big clash live—it’s pure madness in the best way.

But here’s the most unexpected twist of the day—food delivery apps are giving up. Yes, really. In screenshots doing the rounds, you can see restaurant after restaurant refusing to take delivery orders. Some say they’re short-staffed, while others? Well, it seems even the delivery folks don’t want to miss a single ball.

